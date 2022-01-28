The Morning Break

SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMDCumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break.

This week, Melinda and Mason from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty discussed Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments