SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMDCumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue our partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. 

This week, Mason and Melinda from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Fluharty and Luana Munoz from First News discussed the Bayou Classic and the Port City Fest. 

The Bayou Classic starts at 1:30 at Independence Stadium. Masks and social distancing are required. Fans will also have their temperature checked. 

Both the football game and the Port City Fest are expected to bring in $3 million dollars to Shreveport/Bossier according to Lt. Gov Billy Nungesser. 

