The Morning Break

SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue our partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. 

This week, Mason and Melinda from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Fluharty from First News have a little fun with Wear a Hat Day and the return of the State Fair of Louisiana.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments