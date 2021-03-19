SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue our partnership each Friday with the Morning Break.
This week, Mason from Melina and Mason in the Morning and Nate and Luana from First News and KTBS 3 Community Projects Director Jan Elkins, honored women with Women's History Month and previewed the KTBS 3 Diabetes Alert Day.
KTBS 3 and KRMD is partnering with Willis Knighton Health to shine a light on diabetes and Diabetes Alert Day March 23rd. Tune in to KTBS 3 all day that day for comprehensive coverage on the dangers of diabetes and the importance of knowing your risk.
For more information about Diabetes Alert Day click here.
To take the diabetes risk assessment click here.