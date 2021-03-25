The calendar tell us it's March 25th, but for members of our nation's armed forces the day is about recognizing some of the bravest men and women to put on a uniform for the red, white, and blue.
Today is national "Medal of Honor Day."
It is a time of the year set aside to honor those that have received our nation's highest honor.
The day was chosen because it was the first time the award was given during the Civil War back in 1863. Since then more than 3,500 Medal of Honors have been handed out to our nation's heroes.
