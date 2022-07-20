Three popular scams to watch out for this time of year

SHREVEPORT, La.- Scams are active year round, but some scams are more popular than others during certain times of the year.
The Better Business Bureau in Shreveport has three scams happening right now to be aware of.
The first is Publishers Clearing House. They ask you to pay the taxes on your earnings, or to pay for a TV crew to come out to interview you.
The second scam going around is a phone call that asks, "can you hear me?" If you reply yes, your voice is being recorded and then used to get your personal information.
Third is a scam that targets the emotionally vulnerable. Scammers are checking obituaries and contacting widows and claiming their deceased spouse owes money on their car, and if the spouse doesn't pay that debt, the car will be repossessed.
If you are contacted by any of these scams, or think you may be involved in one, the Better Business Bureau has a tool on their website to confirm whether or not you are being scammed. It's called the scam tracker, BBB Scam Tracker℠ | Find and Report a Scam | Better Business Bureau, where you can look at other entry's of the latest scams to see whether your scam is similar to other reported scams.