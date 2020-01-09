SHREVEPORT, La - This year's Give For Good 24-hour online giving challenge is set for May 5th. Since 2014, this has been an annual event put on by the Community Foundation. Last year it raised more than $1.8 million for 222 local nonprofits.
Registration is now open for this years Give For Good. First-time participants must register by January 31st. Previous participants must register by February 28th.
One of those nonprofits participating is the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. The Food Bank serves seven parishes in northwest Louisiana and distributes food to more than 150 food pantries.
The Food Bank is always looking for volunteers to help them sort and box up food for homebound seniors. If interested, contact them.