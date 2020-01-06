SHREVEPORT, La - With Christmas vacation officially over, many of us will start looking ahead to that next trip. If that trip means flying, there are some things to consider before making that ticket purchase.
It isn't uncommon for some to drive three hours if the airfare in Dallas is cheaper than Shreveport or other airports in our area. While that ticket may be cheaper, it may cost you more when you add up the cost of gas, parking, and possible hotel stay. You need to take those factors into consideration before purchasing your ticket.
If you are looking for ways to save money, applying for an airline credit card is an option. The baggage fee for your first checked back is often waived and you can earn points for future flights.
If you still plan to drive to Dallas, make sure you download the DFW Airport app. They offer the option to prepay for your parking at a reduce rate. In some cases, you can save more than 50% by purchasing online.
And finally, don't forget that flights to Destin and Orlando will return to the Shreveport Airport in May. Allegiant Air will offer non-stop flights to both of those Florida destinations once again.