MINDEN, La - If you love history and are looking for something to do, you may want to consider a visit to the Dorcheat Historical Museum. This unique museum is located in Minden, LA and offers a look into the past of Webster parish.
It opened in 2008, and showcases a wide range of exhibits arranged chronologically as you walk through. On your walk through history you will learn about the history of steamboats in the parish, the disasters of 1933, and famous people from Webster parish.
Admission is free and the museum is open Tuesday-Friday.