CASTOR, La. -- The first of two rural bridge replacement projects between Castor and Lucky on state Highway 4 in Bienville Parish is complete.
The $2.3 million project began in April with the removal and replacement of the first bridge, located just east of Bob Neal Road over Castor Creek/Bee Branch. That bridge was opened to traffic Friday.
The contractor is scheduled to begin the removal of the second bridge location Dec. 28, also over Castor Creek, which is just west of Haysfield Road.
Highway 4 in this location will be closed then to allow for work to begin on the second bridge replacement. Detour signage will continue to be in place to direct motorists around the project.
The replacement of the second bridge is anticipated to be complete in late spring, with progress always dependent on weather conditions and water levels.
Both bridges were originally built in 1968.