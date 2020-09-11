LAKE CHARLES, La - Friday marks 19 years since the September 11 terror attacks, and some rescue teams in Lake Charles decided to honor the anniversary after working on Thursday.
A photo shows several members of SFM deputies and other area first responder teams raking storm debris from Laura out of the city's 9/11 memorial, which features a small pond and two beams from the World Trade Center.
The caption says the crews had just finished a long day of assessments after Hurricane Laura.
The photo features responders with the Lake Charles Fire Department, Louisiana Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 9, Kenner Fire Department, Tangipahoa Parish Rural Fire Protection District 2, St. Bernard Fire Department, and St. John Parish Fire Department.