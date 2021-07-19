SHREVEPORT, La. - The fight continues against the growing number of cases of human trafficking in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
The Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force and Physicians Against Trafficking Humans will start providing free training Monday to local medical and healthcare workers about what they can do if they spot the tell tale signs of trafficking.
"This training needs to be held in order to help those first responders, doctors, nurses, and others how to identify when a person is being trafficked," said Laurie McGehee of Free Coalition of Shreveport.
The training will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bossier Parish sheriff's Viking Drive Substation Auditorium.
Those interested can attend the event virtually or in-person and it's free of charge.
"It will help them recognize the signs and what can we look for and how we can help once we identify a victim," McGehee said.