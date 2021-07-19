(SHREVEPORT, La) The fight continues against the growing number of cases of human trafficking in the Shreveport-Bossier area.
On Monday the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force and Physicians Against Trafficking Humans will start providing free training to local medical and healthcare workers about what they can do if they spot the tell tale signs of trafficking.
Laurie McGehee from Free Coalition in Shreveport told KTBS, "this training needs to be held in order to help those first responders, doctors, nurses, and others how to identify when a person is being trafficked.
The training will be held 12:30pm-1:30pm at the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Viking Drive Substation Auditorium. It's located at 25-10 Viking Drive in Bossier City.
Those interested can attend the event virtually or in-person and it's completely free of charge.
"It will help them recognize the signs and what can we look for and how we can help once we identify a victim," added McGehee.
