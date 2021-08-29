BATON ROUGE, La. - With Hurricane Ida ripping across Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said first responders won't be able to answer search and rescue calls until daylight Monday morning at the earliest.
"It's weather dependent and quite frankly, before the weather gets good enough for us to respond it's also going to be dark," Edwards said. "We will be ready at first light tomorrow morning to go out to those areas that we know already have received the most damaging impacts from the storm."
The Category 4 storm slammed into Port Fourchon Sunday just before noon with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour and a storm surge of 16 feet, making landfall as one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana since the 1850s.
Requests for help have already poured in from some of the 75 or so people who stayed to weather the storm on nearby Grand Isle. But rescue operations there and elsewhere will have to wait until at least dawn Monday, the governor said.
"Nobody should be expecting that tonight a first responder is going to be able to answer a call for help," Edwards said.
This is why the state tells people to be prepared to handle the first 72 hours after a storm on their own, Edwards said.
"It doesn't help anyone to dispatch first responders on a call if you're actually going to cause the first responder to be in a very bad situation in terms of either getting hurt or killed or just being stuck where they then have to ride it out there or you send somebody else," Edwards said.
New Orleans emergency medical services suspended operations just before noon Sunday due to dangerous winds. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has also begun the process of having its deputies shelter in place.
The entirety of the Louisiana National Guard has been activated to respond to the storm's aftermath. That includes more than 4,900 guardsmen who will lead search and rescue efforts across 14 parishes with 195 high water vehicles, 73 boats and 34 helicopters.
Edwards spent Saturday evening calling governors across the country and asking for reinforcements. Sixteen states responded and have sent a total of 900 people to assist in search and rescue operations.