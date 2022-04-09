SHREVEPORT, La. - Logos Life and Community Church partnered with Ochsner LSU Health to bring the first Spring Health Fair Saturday.
The health fair took place at Logos Life and Community Church and offered the public free information and screenings on health related issues such as breast cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, colon cancer and much more. The health fair also gave away free door prizes every 30 minutes to guests.
"Since we're on this end of Jewella, I thought it'd be only fitting for us to serve the community along with them," said Juan Bryan, Logos and Life Community Church in Shreveport pastor. "The goal of the health fair today was really about information to cause people to make better choices. One thing we can do now is to begin to help people invest in their health."
According to Bryant, Logos and Life Community Church will continue to partner with LSU Health and the community to bring more health fairs to the public in the near future.