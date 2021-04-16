BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims for the week ending April 10 dropped by nearly 2,500 from the previous week's total of 12,263.
For a comparison, during the week ending April 11, 2020, 79,653 first-time claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 10,346 from the previous week’s average of 9,693.
The unemployment continued claims for last week increased by 4,200. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 217,532 for the week ending April 11, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 45,178 from the previous week’s average of 44,022.