BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission first-time unemployment claims for the week ending April 17 dropped to 8,829 from the previous week's total of 9,809.
For a comparison, during the week ending April 18, 2020, 91,923 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of first-time claims increased by 591 from the previous week’s average.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending April 17 increased by 1,900 from the previous week.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 246,293 for the week ending April 18, 2020.