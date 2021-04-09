BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims for the week ending April 3 dropped by 582 from the previous week's total of 12,845.
For a comparison, during the week ending April 4, 2020, 102,172 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of first-time claims increased by 1,291 from the previous week’s average of 8,402.
The continued unemployment claims for the week ending April 3 increased by nearly 4,000 from the previous week's total of 42,546.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 120,744 for the week ending April 4, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased by 371 from the previous week’s average of 44,393.