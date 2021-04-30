BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment claims for the week ending April 24 dropped to 7,114 from the previous week's total of 8,829.
For a comparison, during the week ending April 25, 2020, 66,141 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of first-time claims decreased to 9,504 from the previous week’s average of 10,937.
The unemployment insurance continued claims also decreased by nearly 1,400 from the previous week.
The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 300,657 for the week ending April 25, 2020.
The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 50,333 from the previous week’s average of 48,143.