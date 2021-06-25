BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday first-time unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 19 dropped to 4,278 from the previous week's total of 5,242.
For the same week in 2020, 19,524 first-time claims were filed.
The unemployment continued claims increased to 49,503 from the previous week's total of 49,355.
The LWC launched a statewide campaign Thursday in hopes of getting people back to work.
LWC says now that 1.5 million Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they are partnering with employers across the state to "reenergize the workforce" and connect residents to jobs.
As enhanced unemployment benefits are coming to an end July 31, LWC says employers are searching for reliable employees, and job seekers are desperate to find family-sustaining careers.