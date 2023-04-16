(SHREVEPORT, La. - ) One of Louisiana’s largest Methodist churches has voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. First United Methodist Church in Shreveport joins close to 90 other churches across the state of Louisiana voting to disaffiliate from the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Close to 900 church members gathered at the Shreveport church at 3:00p.m. on Sunday to cast their vote on whether to stay or leave. Although vote totals were not revealed, church members were notified a little before 5:00p.m. that the vote to disaffiliate had passed. Disaffiliations require that at least two-thirds of members present vote to disaffiliate.
On May 27, 2023, there will be a special session of the LCUMC where conferees will vote on whether to allow FUMC, along with two dozen other churches, to disaffiliate. If the measure passes, FUMC will be an independent Methodist church beginning May 31, 2023.
“We will remain a Methodist church. We will be First Methodist Church of Shreveport,” said FUMC Senior Pastor Steven Bell.
Following the vote, the LCUMC issued the following statement:
"Today, First United Methodist Church, Shreveport voted to disaffiliate from The United Methodist Church. A resolution requesting to disaffiliate must now go before the Louisiana Conference for final approval. A special session will convene on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Baton Rouge, for the sole purpose of voting on disaffiliation resolutions. Our prayers continue for the congregation and the community as they navigate the days ahead."
According to an agreement drafted in advance of the vote, the Shreveport church will retain ownership of all the buildings on its campus.
Despite the departure of FUMC, the United Methodist denomination is maintaining a strong presence in Louisiana. It still has close to 400 churches including Broadmoor and Noel United Methodist churches in Shreveport.