Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reports Monday the first winter storm-related death.

The health department reports a 50-year-old Lafayette Parish man died after slipping on ice and hitting his head on the ground.

Louisiana is experiencing extreme winter weather that may cause widespread power outages. Because of these outages, many people will turn to individual, gas-powered generators to power their homes.

However, it is important that anyone choosing to use a generator do so safely. Using a generator safely is a matter of life and death and many people are killed or hospitalized due to improper and unsafe use of generators.

The Louisiana Department of Health urges residents to read all instructions accompanying their generator and to follow these safety tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

