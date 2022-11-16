SHREVEPORT, La. -- Crews are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city.
Personnel with the Shreveport Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
The city has placed an agitator on a bridge over the bayou on Colquitt Road near Dean Road, which was the sire for the complaint. The device, connected to a hose running down from the machine is moving the water in hopes of reducing harmful affects from the leak. But numerous dead fish line the banks.
"Samples taken yesterday at the site did appear to indicate sewage there, but samples obtained just upstream and downstream were okay," said Communications Director Marquel Sennet.