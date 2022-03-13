ZWOLLE, La. -- One fisherman has drowned and the search is on for another missing man on Toledo Bend Reservoir, Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said.
The two men were reported missing Saturday afternoon from near Solan's Camp on the north end of the lake. The caller said both men went fishing on Friday and didn't return.
Sabine sheriff's deputies and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents recovered one body Saturday around 8 p.m. Both agencies have personnel on the lake again today looking for the other man.
The United Cajun Navy said it is also assisting in the search. The volunteer organization has a search plane and helicopter in the area, as well as numerous boaters.
This is the second fatal boating incident on Toledo Bend in less than a week.
On March 7, Alfred D. Jackson, 52, of Lake Charles, died when a boat he and a fellow fisherman were in was overcome by high winds and sank on the south end of the lake. The other man was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of severe hypothermia.
Both men were found wearing personal flotation devices.