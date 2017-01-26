Catching a fish. Landing a deer. Never a guarantee. But you might increase your odds with the help of … a barometer.
When you don't get that 10-point buck or catch as many fish as your buddies, the way you hold your mouth or poor hunting skills may not be the reason - nope. Here's your new excuse. It's the barometer's fault.
The barometer in Sportsman's Paradise not only affects the weather but our hunting and fishing too.
Lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Mario Valverde explains: "Yeah, animals are a lot more sensitive to the changes in their environment than people are. But you know just like that guy that has that knee that can tell when the weather is changing. That's related to barometric pressure."
Fish don’t have knees, but they feel the effect of the barometric pressure and that will trickle down to your day out on the lake at your favorite fishing hole.
"When low pressure is moving in, fish tend to be moving toward deeper water. However, when there's high pressure, they tend to be moving toward shallow water,” Valverde said.
The fish want to see about keeping the same amount of pressure on their bodies. So that when there's lower pressure above them in the air that means they tend to deeper waters to equalize the pressure back on themselves and vice versa. And it's not a bad thing.
Valverde suggest you might even be able to use this new found knowledge to your advantage. "If people are aware of those changes, they can set up their favorite fishing hole be it deeper water of shallow water and make that determination if they go before the front or after the front."
Here in Sportsman's Paradise, many of our sportsmen follow the barometer to take advantage of how those deer or fish are going to react.
"When the lower pressure systems move in right before a front moves in, it seems like the fish bite better they get a lot more active,” says local angler Bradley Virgillito.
Be it high or low pressure, his fishing game can be affected.
"Normally, 90 percent of the time, you go fishing before a front, you're going to get more bites, catch more fish. And then when the front gets here it tends to slack off a little bit. And then if you catch them during the rain , then after the front you gotta give it a day or so and it'll pick up and they'll read just to the high pressure coming in and start biting again,” Virgillito said.
He says fish have an organ that is affected by the changes in pressure.
"They have an internal air bladder that swells up, closes up. They get uncomfortable and don’t want to eat and they get lethargic,” said Virgillito says, "It seems to make them bite better when you have a low pressure system. Just when its coming in. Not when it's low pressure steady. It's gotta be falling."
But what if there are no fronts moving through. What if the weather is just sunny and dry like now?.
Valverde has the answer. "When it's a steady pressure they bite pretty much the same whether it's high or low."
You have to wonder though, does chance play a bigger part than the barometric pressure when hunting or fishing? Said Valverde, "I think it's more along the lines of folk lore. But people are very aware of these things. And they can tell you they have really good luck after the front or before the front based on their experiences."
Virgillito says it's not folklore. And luck has less to do with it then incoming high or low pressure systems.
"Fair weather fishermen say that it is but if you wanna catch fish you gotta go when the bites are right,” Virgillito said.
The only animal that is not affected by the barometer is … the snipe.