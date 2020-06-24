CONVERSE, La. - A Bossier City man is dead after an apparent drowning at the Jolly Roger Marina at the Sabine-DeSoto Parish line.
According to Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers, Patrick McCormick said he and a friend were fishing during Tuesday night's storms when a wave hit their boat tossing both McCormick and Frankie Mouser, 56, overboard.
McCormick said Mouser had a life vest on but it came off when they were tossed into the water.
McCormick said he was able to get to Mouser's body before calling 9-1-1.
An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday morning.