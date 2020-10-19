SHREVEPORT, La - So far in 2020, there have been five Caddo Parish students to earn a perfect 36 on the ACT test. According to the Caddo Parish Public School, less than one percent of test-takers earn a perfect score.
One of those students is Abigail Nickelson, a junior at Caddo Parish Magnet High School. She says she already knows she's interested in attending law school.
Andrew Minegar certainly has a bright future ahead and still plenty time in high school to do great things. Andrew earned a perfect 36 on the ACT as a freshman and first-time test taker.
Diya Desai is a senior at Caddo Parish Magnet High School. She wants to pursue higher education in either public policy or chemistry. Diya not only earned a perfect 36 on the ACT test, but she's also a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist.
Rami Helmy came to Caddo Parish Public Schools with high accolades of earning a perfect 36 on the ACT and earning the title of National Merit Scholar Semifinalist. He says he has dreams of becoming a doctor!
Sarah Johnson earned her perfect ACT status as a high school junior. She only took the test once after daily study sessions. She says she dreams of one day attending medical school.
