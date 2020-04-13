SHREVEPORT, La. – The National Weather Service’s damage survey indicates five tornadoes skipped through parts of East Texas and North Louisiana Sunday.
NWS crews are still checking damage in portions of North Central Louisiana, with the results to be known late Monday.
Their results so far:
Tornado No. 1 – southeast of Scottsville in Harrison County, Texas.
- EF1 with 107 mph winds, covered almost 7.5 miles and was 100 yards wide.
- Started at 9:09 a.m. and ended at 9:20 a.m.
- No injuries.
Summary: The tornado uprooted trees and downed power lines.
Tornado No. 2 – southwest of Frierson in DeSoto Parish
- EF2 with 120 mph winds, traveled for 3.69 miles and was 400 yards wide.
- Started at 9:43 a.m. and ended at 9:51 a.m.
- One injury.
Summary: Tornado first touched down along Willie X Road where it uprooted trees then crossed Highway 5, destroying a single wide mobile hope, partially ripped roofs off two other homes, damaged an exterior wall and carport and ripped off portions of the roof of a third home.
It then destroyed another single wide mobile home and damaged roofs of two additional homes on Fuller Lane. The tornado snapped and uprooted trees off Scott Road and did shingle damage to homes on Pin Oak Flat Road and Berry Lane.
After the tornado crossed Highway 175, it lifted before reaching Interstate 49.
Tornado No. 3 – Benton in central Bossier Parish.
- EF1 with 105 mph winds, covered less than a half-mile and was 125 yards wide.
- Started at 9:40 a.m.
- No injuries.
Summary: The tornado started as EF0 near Caddo Avenue south of 5th Street in Benton and moved east, increasing in strength to an EF1 as it crossed 5th Street between Sibley and Bossier streets before dissipating east of Pine Street.
Several buildings in town had roof damage, including the feed store. And a single-family home had a large porch dislodged with the roof removed.
Tornado No. 4 – Lake Bistineau area in southern Webster Parish.
- EF1 with 107 mph winds, traveled 6.17 miles and was 1,000 yards wide.
- Started at 10:15 a.m. and ended at 10:18 a.m.
- No injuries.
Summary: The EF1 tornado touched down west of Gorton Road and north of Highway 163 on the southwest shore of Lake Bistineau in Bossier Parish. It uprooted and snapped trees as it crossed the lake into Bienville Parish near Moss Point Loop Road.
It took the roof off a single-family home near the intersection of Diamond and Webster roads as the storm moved east. It continued to uproot and snap trees as it moved along Woodmill Road before dissipating as it crossed U.S. Highway 371 north of Woodmill Road near Heflin.
Several homes had roof damage and a small metal storage building was relocated several yards away from its foundation.
Tornado No. 5 – Arcadia in northeast Bienville Parish.
- EF1 with 112 mph winds, traveled less than a half-mile and was 75 yards wide.
- Started at 10:39 a.m. and ended at 10:44 a.m.
- No injuries.
Summary: The tornado touched down west of Arcadia near Highway 9 south of Interstate 20. It moved east-northeast uprooting and snapping trees and power lines.
The tornado destroyed a small outbuilding on Sapp Street west of Smith Avenue. A single-family home lost about 20 percent of its metal roof in this area, and a mobile home was rolled off its foundation along Crawford Road south of the interstate.
As it crossed I-20, the tornado uprooted several trees before dissipating north of the interstate.