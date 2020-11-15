Five people shot at large gathering in North Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Five people are in the hospital this morning following an early-morning shooting in North Shreveport.
Shreveport Police received multiple reports of gunfire in the 300-block of Douglas St. just after 12:30 Sunday morning.
Officers nearby heard the gunfire and upon arrival, found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back that is believed to have the victim's lung. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
Not long after, at around 1:45; four female victims arrived by private transport at Ochsner LSU Health. All four of the women were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims told officers that they were at the gathering on Douglas St. when they were shot.
Investigators recovered multiple shell casings and witness statements from the scene but do not currently have any suspects.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.