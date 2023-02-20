NEW ORLEANS,La._ The New Orleans Police Department said the area where five people were shot along the Bacchus parade route Sunday night is a problematic area and that they had assigned additional security to the location near the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue.
Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said that additional security monitored the "back side" of that part of the route.
Despite the increased security though, police say they believe that 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj fired a weapon that struck several people. An arrest warrant was secured against Mbodj for second-degree murder. Two guns were recovered from the scene and at this point in the investigation they don't know if Mbodj was the sole shooter.
Woodfork said the deceased male is between 15 and 18 years of age and has yet to be identified. The other victims, all of whom went to the hospital and were treated and released, included a 4-year-old girl, 22 and 24-year-old women and an 18-year-old man.
"Prior to this happening yesterday, we were having a beautiful Mardi Gras season," Woodfork said.
The NOPD had its depleted force supplemented with officers from around the state for the 2023 Carnival season.
