TEXARKANA, Texas – As the day was ending on election day Tuesday, it became clear that five cities in Texas voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession.
Voters in the cities of Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen and San Marcos approved the proposition to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and the restriction of using city funds and city staff to test substances for THC.
These proposals create city ordinances that end enforcement of possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
This proposition came on the coattails of a similar proposal in Austin where the voters overwhelmingly approved the decriminalization of carrying small amounts of marijuana in May.
The progressive group behind this campaign, Ground Game Texas, worked with local organizations in the five cities to get this proposition on the ballots for the midterm elections.
Political Director of Ground Game Texas Mike Siegel said, “These meaningful reforms will keep people out of jail and save scarce public resources for more important public safety needs.”
Ground Game Texas’ campaign also seeks to boost not only voter turnout but also to encourage younger voters to the polls.
Of the five cities, all showed most of the vote in support of the proposition.
San Marcos, the home of Texas State University, had the most support with close to 82% of the votes.
Coming in second with the higher votes is Elgin, which is just outside Austin, and had almost 75% of the votes of approval.
Denton, which has several university campuses, showed over 70% of the votes approving the proposition.
Killeen, with its proximity to the Fort Hood military base, had almost 70% approval votes.
And lastly, with fewer votes, but still more than half, is Harker Heights, which had upwards of 60% of the vote.
The former Democrat congressional candidate, Siegel said, “We’re extremely happy with our results.”