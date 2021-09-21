NEW ORLEANS - The Caesars Superdome caught fire Tuesday afternoon, with open flames and smoke billowing from the edge of its iconic roof as New Orleans firefighters rushed to respond to the blaze.
The New Orleans Fire Department at least eight fire trucks were staged along Girod Street and Dave Dixon Drive, the streets that run along the Uptown side of the dome.
The three-alarm fire was under control just after 1 p.m., and smoke and flames were no longer visible. There was a black burn mark that marred a tiny fraction of the massive roof.
According to Doug Thornton, vice president of ASM Global, the company that manages the Superdome for the state, the fire occurred on the "gutter tub" which runs around the base of the roof. Thornton said it didn't appear that the structural integrity of the building had been compromised and that they were currently assessing the damage.
Earlier this week crews had been pressure washing the 10-acre roof week to prepare it to be painted.
Worker Jason Hurst was inside the dome when the fire broke out. He said he was doing sign installation in the southeast corner when he looked up and saw smoke coming from the ceiling.
An announcement came on the loudspeaker to evacuate, he said, and once outside he saw flames that he estimated were about six to ten feet high.
Another worker who was inside the building said he didn’t even realize it was on fire when people started texting him.
“I got calls from my friends telling me it was on fire,” said the worker, who declined to provide his name.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Paramedics treated one patient for minor burns from the fire, according to Jonathan Fourcade of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services. The person was brought by ambulance to University Medical Center.
The Saints do not play at home this weekend. The next scheduled home game is on Oct. 3 against the New York Giants. They have been practicing out of town due to Hurricane Ida.