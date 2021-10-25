SHREVEPORT, La. - Anyone who has driven to other parts of Louisiana may have encountered a flashing yellow arrow left turn signals.
Those living in Caddo Parish will soon be seeing those flashing yellow lights in their neighborhoods. About 70 flashing yellow lights will be installed after the first of the year as part of a federal mandate to update traffic signals.
So, what's the reason for the flashing yellow arrow?
"The idea behind these is the left turn flashing yellow grabs the attention of the motorist in a more effective way then just the solid green bulb, which is what's been up there before. So, this flashing yellow is to get your attention," Erin Buchanan, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.
So, what does a flashing yellow mean for drivers?
"When you don't have that protected left green arrow, you'll have the flashing yellow in its place ... where right now you don't have anything, you just have a green bulb. When you see the flashing yellow that tells you that 'I can still turn, when it's safe to turn, I just need to yield to oncoming traffic," Buchanan said.
The first phase will cost $5.3 million and when that's completed there will be a second phase in Caddo Parish and a third phase for the rest of northwest Louisiana.