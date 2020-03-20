SHREVEPORT, La. - "Flattening of the curve is looking at the X and Y axis." In this case, the X axis is time and the Y axis is the number of people who need medical care, according to medical officials.
The first suspected coronavirus case in Louisiana was reported on March 9. The next day, there was word of a second possible infection.
On March 11, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a health emergency restricting travel to state employees with the help of U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams. Several more residents tested positive for the virus.
By March 13, Edwards issued a state of emergency to combat COVID-19, which included the restriction of gatherings of no more than 250 people. At that time, 33 people in Louisiana were waiting for test results to determine if they had the infamous coronavirus. One of these people being in Caddo Parish.
Through that weekend, the number more than tripled to 114 -- and two people died.
Even with stricter restrictions, the number continued to grow.
On Wednesday, one week after the governor declared a health emergency, 257 cases had been confirmed. A fifth case was confirmed in Caddo, and Bossier saw its first case. Louisiana's death toll reached seven.
It has been one week since the schools were ordered closed and the number of cases has now exceeded 500. As Louisiana residents respond to the restrictions, the number of coronavirus cases are not going away but there will be fewer people who need medical attention over a broader span of time.
Dr. G.E. Ghali said, "By creating a flattening of the curve, it hopefully allows us to buy more time to come up with more effective treatments for this virus and hopefully a vaccine in the very near future."
Without the restrictions imposed by Edwards, the number of coronavirus cases could cripple the healthcare system.