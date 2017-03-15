NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s upcoming spring fund raiser, Flavor of Louisiana, will not only feature a variety of seafood dish samplings, but a lineup of entertainment that includes a variety of performers.
Entertainers will be Ben Rushing and Friends, the popular Colombian band Larry’s Group, Peter and Paul Band, D.J. Leonard Sarpy and other NSU student groups with sound by Southern Breeze Productions.
Flavor of Louisiana take place indoors at NSU’s Wellness, Recreation and Activities Center beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7. Chefs, restaurants and caterers from around the state, including NSU culinary arts students, will prepare seafood dishes guests can sample while enjoying cocktails, music and a silent auction.
The event is a collaboration between the Louisiana Seafood Board and the NSU Foundation with proceeds benefitting student scholarships.
“We’re putting together an evening that is a bit different,” said Drake Owens, executive director of the NSU Foundation. “We have never hosted an event to feature Louisiana seafood and are grateful to our partners at the Louisiana Seafood Board for donating all the items that will be prepared. We hope our guests enjoy the food, the atmosphere and the music with proceeds going to an important cause.”
“This Spring, Northwestern State experienced a growth in enrollment and one important reason was because we were able to provide full funding for TOPS scholarships for our students,” said NSU’s Acting President Dr. Chris Maggio. “Scholarship dollars are crucial to helping us retain and provide resources for students and support faculty.”
Tickets to Flavor of Louisiana are $65 per person or $125 per couple. Sponsorships are available at three levels. Pelican Sponsorship ($1,500) entitles guest to reserved seating for 8, media promotion, signage and priority parking. Magnolia Sponsorship ($1,000) entitles guest to reserved seating for 8 and sponsor signage. Fleur de Lis Sponsorship ($500) entitles guests to reserved seating for 4 and sponsor signage.
For more information or to make reservations, visit northwesternalumni.com/fol.