SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport restaurant posted on Facebook page recently their dress code policy got caught up in a controversy over flip-flops, the summer's favorite footwear.
The question: is it a Havaianas, a Brazilian flip-flop brand, at $20 or a Gucci at $700.
The restaurant, Superior's Steakhouse, said their "policy was never intended to police the shoe wear of female customers. Recently we have fielded many, many complaints from customers who have had the displeasure of being seated beside ill-dressed customers. We have become too lackadaisical in our enforcement of our dress code policy, hence, the stepping up enforcement of it. We erroneously denied a female customer and her companions an opportunity to dine with us. We were wrong in doing so. In their judgement her shoes violated our dress code. They did not. Again, I take responsibility for that. Our staff should never try to determine whether a lady’s shoe is a $25 flip flop or $750 Guccis." The restaurant manager identified in the Facebook post as Phil said, "we will attempt to reach out to this lady and offer something so that she might give us another chance."
The restaurant received over 160 comments on their Facebook page ... good and bad.
"Flip flops are flip flops. They are either allowed or they are not."
"If you don’t like the rules, you can totally dine elsewhere."
Is it Gucci or Havaianas, that's the question.