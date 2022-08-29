BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana homeowners are projected to see a 122% percent increase in their flood premiums on average, phased in over multiple years, newly obtained data shows, under a remaking of the nation’s flood insurance program that has prompted deep concern from local officials.
The figures are only projections, and could rise further due to the risks of climate change, including intensifying storms and sea-level rise.
The data was obtained by The Times-Picayune | The Advocate from FEMA through a public records request. The agency, which oversees the National Flood Insurance Program, had previously refused to release the figures, providing only first-year increases under the new system, which masks the overall effects.
Premium increases are limited to 18% per year in most cases, and under the new system they will rise annually at that rate until the target rate, or “full risk premium,” is reached. New policies will be priced at the new rates immediately, however, and some residents have already expressed shock over the increases they’ve seen.
