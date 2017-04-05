FEMA flood relief is on the way for a select few Bossier Parish homeowners, but they say it's not soon enough.
The police jury approved the expenditure of funds for 12 homes to be purchased and demolished by the parish at their meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Despite this, there's still no guarantee of when exactly approved homeowners will be receiving checks. Owners of flooded homes expressed their concerns at the meeting, such as being unable to close on a new house without the buyout money. Bossier Parish officials say legal procedures are what is holding up the purchases.
Other homeowners who are not part of the first 12 buyouts expressed frustrations about not being selected, and still having to play the waiting game.
"It's all kinds of emotions," said Bossier Parish engineer, Butch Ford, who has been fighting for recovery funding. "Just imagine 60 inches of water in your home. You wake up with that. You've lost everything, you can't rebuild. We're just fortunate that the Governor's office of homeland security is trying to find all the money that they can find to help us purchase the homes of people that have signed up. And that's what we're working on."
Bossier Parish officials say that while there is no exact time frame for when owners will get paid, FEMA is requiring six of the houses to be purchased and demolished by June at the latest.