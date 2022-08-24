SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service canceled the Flood Watch Wednesday evening. Rainfall diminished considerably during the past 24 hours. Instead of inches, most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers barely saw any precipitation on Wednesday.
Across northern sections, Thomas Ware in Emerson, Arkansas had the highest total of only .02 inches.
Near the I-20 corridor, Wayne Hatfield in Homer registered a quarter of an inch.
Around the Shreveport / Bossier metro area, Gary Stratton in Blanchard picked up two tenths. Mark Potter in Bossier City just had a trace.
Near Toledo Bend, Greg Petrus was the exception. He saw several heavy downpours adding up to 2.35 inches. Next up was Barry Howard in Clarence with .63 inches.
More showers and isolated storms are forecast for Thursday.
Rain amounts are projected to be much lighter than earlier this week.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler, Tom Konvicka, and Skip Kordas are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.