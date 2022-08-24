Flood Watch Cancelled (Shreveport National Weather Service)
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service canceled the Flood Watch Wednesday evening.  Rainfall diminished considerably during the past 24 hours.  Instead of inches, most of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers barely saw any precipitation on Wednesday.

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals for Wednesday

Across northern sections, Thomas Ware in Emerson, Arkansas had the highest total of only .02 inches.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals for Wednesday

Near the I-20 corridor, Wayne Hatfield in Homer registered a quarter of an inch.

Metro Weather Watcher Rain Totals for Wednesday

Around the Shreveport / Bossier metro area, Gary Stratton in Blanchard picked up two tenths.  Mark Potter in Bossier City just had a trace.

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals for Wednesday

Near Toledo Bend, Greg Petrus was the exception.  He saw several heavy downpours adding up to 2.35 inches.  Next up was Barry Howard in Clarence with .63 inches.

Planning Forecast for Thursday

More showers and isolated storms are forecast for Thursday.

Forecast Rainfall for Thursday

Rain amounts are projected to be much lighter than earlier this week.

