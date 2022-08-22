SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday turned out to be a soggy mess. The rain as shown on Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Monday afternoon was much needed especially with our drought.
With the threat of more heavy rain, the Shreveport National Weather Service continues with a Flood Watch until Tuesday evening.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed another 2 to 6 inches by the end of the week.
And rain could last through at least Friday.
On Monday, Shreveport set a new daily rainfall record of 2.29 inches. This eclipsed the old one of 1.95 inches set back in 1997.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured a lot of rain on Monday. Here are their storm totals since the weekend.
Ken Wallen in New Boston, TX had the highest total near the I-30 corridor with over 6 inches.
Along I-20, Edwin Christian topped the readings with over 4 inches. Ronnie Vail in Ruston had another 3 inches in addition to the 5-6 he had last week.
Mark Potter in Bossier City registered over 6 inches as a three day storm total.
Leslie Smith in Hawkins had the highest amount in all of the ArkLaTex with just under 10 and a half inches! On the opposite extreme, Greg Petrus in Melrose, LA only measured .68 inches.
