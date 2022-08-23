SHREVEPORT, La. - Due to the threat of flooding across the southern and eastern parts of the ArkLaTex from Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana, the Shreveport National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Watch means that flooding is possible during this period. A Warning indicates that flooding is occurring and you need to seek higher ground. In other words as the National Weather Service emphasizes..."Turn around, don't drown".
Another half inch to near 2 inches of rain is possible.
