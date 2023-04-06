SHREVEPORT, La. - A Flood Watch is in effect for Toledo Bend, northwest Louisiana, southern Arkansas and east Texas through Friday evening according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Rain amounts could exceed 3 inches through early Saturday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and a few storms are forecast Thursday evening.
The rain may continue into Friday morning.
And last through the lunch hour.
The precipitation could start tapering off by the late afternoon.
Drier weather may follow Friday evening.
A few more showers can't be ruled out for Saturday morning.
Then, the rain is expected to depart the area by afternoon.
