SHREVEPORT, La. - A Flood Watch is in effect for Toledo Bend, northwest Louisiana, southern Arkansas and east Texas through Friday evening according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts could exceed 3 inches through early Saturday.

Here is the forecast timeline:

10 PM Thursday Forecast

Showers and a few storms are forecast Thursday evening.

7 AM Friday Forecast

The rain may continue into Friday morning.

Noon Friday Forecast

And last through the lunch hour.

5 PM Friday Forecast

The precipitation could start tapering off by the late afternoon.

10 PM Friday Forecast

Drier weather may follow Friday evening.

7 AM Saturday Forecast

A few more showers can't be ruled out for Saturday morning.

5 PM Saturday Forecast

Then, the rain is expected to depart the area by afternoon.

