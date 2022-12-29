Flood Watch issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service until noon on Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has a Flood Watch for east Texas, northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas from Thursday afternoon through midday Friday.

Forecast Rain Amounts through Friday Afternoon

A couple of inches of rain or more could fall during this time.

Marginal Risk of Severe Storms for Tonight from the Storm Prediction Center

There is also a Marginal Risk of severe storms according to the Storm Prediction Center.  Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible.  They are currently not looking to issue any kind of a watch.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Late Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain showers and storms are forecast this evening.  Here is the 10 p.m. outlook.

Friday Morning Forecast

The precipitation could last all night.

Friday Midday Forecast
5 PM Friday Forecast
10 PM Friday Forecast

Then, the rain is projected to end from west to east during the day Friday.

