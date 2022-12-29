SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has a Flood Watch for east Texas, northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas from Thursday afternoon through midday Friday.
A couple of inches of rain or more could fall during this time.
There is also a Marginal Risk of severe storms according to the Storm Prediction Center. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible. They are currently not looking to issue any kind of a watch.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain showers and storms are forecast this evening. Here is the 10 p.m. outlook.
The precipitation could last all night.
Then, the rain is projected to end from west to east during the day Friday.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates anytime.