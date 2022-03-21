SHREVEPORT, La. - Stormy weather could be on the horizon in the ArkLaTex. Severe weather and possible flooding continue to be issues with the forecast for the ArkLaTex during the next 24-36 hours. While severe weather is possible anywhere in the ArkLaTex, the best chance for severe storms will be along and south of I-20. Any types of severe weather are possible. Heavy rain and flash flooding could also be issues overnight and Tuesday morning. Some areas could see 4-6 inches of rain. On a scale of 1-5, we're at a 3, which is an enhanced risk of strong to severe storms.
