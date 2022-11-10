As of late Thursday afternoon, a weaker Tropical Storm Nicole was making a second landfall in north Florida. The Radar image showed the eye pushing into the Big Bend area.
Earlier in the day at 2:30 a.m., Category 1 Hurricane Nicole made it's first landfall near Fort Pierce, Florida. It had 75 mph winds with a 6 Foot storm surge.
The 4 p.m. National Hurricane Center Advisory showed Tropical Storm Nicole's winds dropped to 45 mph. Movement was to the north.
Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect for north Florida. Winds over 40 mph were forecast for the evening.
Nicole is projected to move inland through Tallahassee and up into Georgia during Thursday night. The storm should weaken along the way.
Nicole is not a threat to the ArkLaTex!
Follow this storm with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.