BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Florida man for allegedly committing a sex crime in 2004 in the parish.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Micah Newton, 45, formerly of Haughton, was arrested in Florida by the U.S. Marshals Task Force after detectives obtained an arrest warrant.
Whittington said detectives obtained evidence that Newton had sexual assaulted a 10-year-old.
Newton faces charges of aggravated crimes against nature, molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond has been set at $500,000.