The University of Florida has halted football operations after reporting five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The Gators are set to host LSU Saturday at 4pm in the Swamp. Last week, Florida head coach Dan Mullen urged government officials to allow fan 100% capacity for their game with LSU, a matchup that could now be in jeopardy.
Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin issued the following statement:
"The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon.
Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week's opponent Texas A&M, and this week's opponent LSU.
These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department's sports medicine staff Wednesday."
