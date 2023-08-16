FLORIEN, La. -- Fires are no longer burning east of Florien; however, south Sabine fire departments are keeping an eye on heavy smoke from a blaze burning on a nearby military base.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said heavy smoke on the south end of the parish is coming from a fire on Peason Ridge, which is on the Fort Johnson (formerly Fort Polk) military base property in southeast Sabine and north Vernon parishes. The smoke is visible in the Prospect, Dess and Clearwater road areas in southwestern Sabine.
Sheriff's officials don't believe the fire poses a threat to property, but firefighting and military personnel in the area are monitoring the situation.
In the Florien and Mt. Carmel communities, wildfires that destroyed homes and blackened thousands of acres have been extinguished. Still, small flareups from stumps could cause heavy smoke in some areas.
The command center remains open at the Florien Fire Station, with drinks, food, water and other items available to those in need and to first responders. There also is an account at a local bank for money donations for the families who lost everything in the fires.
Fire districts, the state forestry department and state fire marshal remain on the scene assessing the damage.