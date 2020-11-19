FLORIEN, La. – Florien High School will move to an A/B schedule starting Nov. 30 and lasting until the new year because of rising absentees blamed on COVID-19, Superintendent Sara Ebarb said in a letter to parents this week.
The new schedule will affect students in grades 5 to 12. The schedule is similar to the one students started on at the first of the school year.
For example, “A” students will attend class Monday, Tuesday and Thursday the weeks of Nov. 30 and Dec. 14. They will only go Tuesday and Thursday the weeks of Dec. 7 and Jan. 4.
Students on the “B” schedule will attend classes Monday, Wednesday and Friday the weeks of Dec. 7 and Jan. 4. They will go only Wednesday and Friday the weeks of Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.
Teachers will be teaching every day and students will be responsible for assignments posted on Google Classroom. Teachers may conduct Google Meets with their students or may contact them by phone.
Assignments will be graded and will count. Virtual instruction days also will count for attendance purposes
Grades Pre-K through 4 will continue face-to-face instruction daily.
“We sincerely hope our efforts make a difference in decreasing the spread of COVID. These days are certainly challenging for out staff and students. We will reassess the week of Jan. 4 to determine if we may return to daily face-to-face instruction. Please know the health and safety of our students is our priority,” Ebarb wrote in her letter.