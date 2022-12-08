LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Flu activity in Arkansas has continued to be "very high" as deaths climbed across the state, a new report from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
The report notes that there have been a total of 45 influenza-related deaths this flu season, including one pediatric death.
Compared to what was previously reported, this is a 15-death increase within a short time.
Of the deaths reported, 73% are not vaccinated.
ADH said that they receive reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks.
Some other key points from the report include:
For the 48th week of the year, Arkansas reported “Very High” or 12 out of 13 for Influenza-Like-Illness activity level indicator determined by data reported to ILINet.
As of Oct. 2, more than 14,200 positive influenza cases have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers.
CDC estimates so far this season, there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations, and 4,500 deaths from flu.
Sixteen nursing homes and other institutions have reported influenza outbreaks this season.
The ADH said that nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza is above the epidemic threshold this week.